Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 7,474 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,676. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $466.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.32 and its 200-day moving average is $330.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.50.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

