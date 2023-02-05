Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 30,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.4% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PayPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,786,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,363,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $129.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

