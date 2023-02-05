Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $16.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.83.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of APPS opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $55.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,141,000 after buying an additional 346,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,874,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

