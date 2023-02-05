DigiByte Hits Market Capitalization of $168.15 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $168.15 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,938.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00419166 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015536 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00099667 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00728113 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00585951 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001027 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00192957 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,998,131,973 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
