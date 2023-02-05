DigiByte Achieves Market Capitalization of $176.80 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $176.80 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,343.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00422605 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014920 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00101491 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.00740359 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00588481 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001074 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00185705 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,996,332,553 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
