Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $20,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $60.85 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.