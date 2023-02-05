Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €20.16 ($21.91) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.03.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

