Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 195 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.99. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

