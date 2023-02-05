Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 195 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.99. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).
Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.