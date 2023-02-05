Desjardins Increases Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$10.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FRRPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of FRRPF opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

