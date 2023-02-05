Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $62.30 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Dero has a total market cap of $62.30 million and approximately $92,438.45 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.70 or 0.00020313 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00419525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00099202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00737156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00581652 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00191651 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,263,186 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

