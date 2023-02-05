DeltaFi One Day Volume Tops $11,084.34 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $11,084.34 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0900 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

