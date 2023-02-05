DEI Price Tops $0.25 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, DEI has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.85 billion and $11,922.56 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.00421645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

