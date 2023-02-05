DEI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.87 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $11,732.74 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.00416706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017644 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars.

