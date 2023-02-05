DARTH Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.48 (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, DARTH has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. DARTH has a market capitalization of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00423028 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,617.93 or 0.28853765 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00423045 BTC.

DARTH Profile

DARTH was first traded on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DARTH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DARTH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

