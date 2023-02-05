Dai (DAI) Market Cap Hits $5.81 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.81 billion and approximately $99.65 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00421569 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.31 or 0.28754280 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00424177 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,812,790,584 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

