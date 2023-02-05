DA Davidson Weighs in on Polaris Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Polaris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Polaris Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $118.14 on Friday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,416,000 after acquiring an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.