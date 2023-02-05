DA Davidson Comments on Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $187,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $269,906.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,422.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $187,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,540 shares of company stock valued at $459,290. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

