D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 406.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.