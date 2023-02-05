Cummins (CMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMI opened at $256.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cummins

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,165,782. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

