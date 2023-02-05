Cummins (CMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CMI opened at $256.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Cummins
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Further Reading
