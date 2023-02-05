Cronos (CRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37.51 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $37.51 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00089885 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00062541 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010919 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001137 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00024807 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000156 BTC.
Cronos Profile
CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.
Buying and Selling Cronos
