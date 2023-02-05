Critical Survey: Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) & Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $283.48 million 2.53 $93.41 million $2.14 7.63 Bridgewater Bancshares $170.03 million 2.55 $53.39 million $1.72 9.13

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 32.51% 14.05% 1.22% Bridgewater Bancshares 30.81% 16.77% 1.35%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Horizon Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.02%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

