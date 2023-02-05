Critical Comparison: Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) & TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) and TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and TD SYNNEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Global Solutions $282.58 million 0.60 $9.20 million $2.52 15.10 TD SYNNEX $62.34 billion 0.16 $651.31 million $6.78 15.48

TD SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than Climb Global Solutions. Climb Global Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TD SYNNEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.8% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of TD SYNNEX shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TD SYNNEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and TD SYNNEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Global Solutions 3.84% 21.57% 6.09% TD SYNNEX 1.04% 14.08% 3.87%

Dividends

Climb Global Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TD SYNNEX pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Climb Global Solutions pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TD SYNNEX pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TD SYNNEX has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD SYNNEX has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Climb Global Solutions and TD SYNNEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TD SYNNEX 0 2 5 1 2.88

TD SYNNEX has a consensus price target of $123.63, indicating a potential upside of 17.79%. Given TD SYNNEX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TD SYNNEX is more favorable than Climb Global Solutions.

Summary

TD SYNNEX beats Climb Global Solutions on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution. The Solutions segment provides cloud solutions and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services to customers worldwide under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. The company was founded by Edwin Huffman Morgens in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Robert T. Huang in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

