Cranswick (LON:CWK) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Cranswick Price Performance

CWK opened at GBX 3,266 ($40.34) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,140.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,059.06. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 2,548 ($31.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,888 ($48.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,709.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cranswick

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Liz Barber bought 1,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($38.97) per share, with a total value of £31,550 ($38,965.05). In related news, insider Mark Reckitt bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($39.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($12,332.35). Also, insider Liz Barber purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($38.97) per share, with a total value of £31,550 ($38,965.05).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

