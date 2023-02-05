Counos Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $220.82 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $220.82 million and approximately $0.15 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00421381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

