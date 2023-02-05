Cosmos Market Capitalization Reaches $4.13 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and $177.20 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $14.43 or 0.00063021 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00087372 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010307 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024575 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004242 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001714 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
