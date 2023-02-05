Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,069,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,281,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $230.82. 1,061,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.66. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 659.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

