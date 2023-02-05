Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,329 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $289.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $294.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,809.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,175 shares of company stock worth $4,850,591. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

