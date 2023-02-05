Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.53% of CONMED worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CONMED by 1.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 18.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

CONMED Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $155.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.67.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

