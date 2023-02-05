Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $11.08 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $10,254,684. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $406.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

