Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $131.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.55. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.91%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

