Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,070 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $133.89 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

