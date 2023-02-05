Compound 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.85 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $373.53 million and $24.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $51.40 or 0.00224510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00101591 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00063558 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.70928625 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $19,736,141.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

