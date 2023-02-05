Comparing American Lithium (AMLI) & Its Peers

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92% American Lithium Competitors -341.18% 3.17% -0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 811 2093 2714 87 2.36

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Lithium and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 23.57%. Given American Lithium’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -31.45 American Lithium Competitors $8.43 billion $2.55 billion -7.22

American Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Lithium competitors beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

