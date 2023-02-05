Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,614 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,588,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

CL stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

