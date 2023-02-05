Clover Finance (CLV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $555,023.44

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $75.10 million and $555,023.44 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

