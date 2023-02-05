Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $943.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $134.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.31.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 409.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth $209,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth $861,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the second quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

