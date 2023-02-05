Citigroup Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $282.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stryker from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.32.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.15. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 56,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 23,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

