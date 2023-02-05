Citigroup Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $228.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $225.00 to $228.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $193.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.03 and a one year high of $202.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,205 shares of company stock worth $7,289,092. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after acquiring an additional 416,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

