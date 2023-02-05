Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Trimmed by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,795 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

