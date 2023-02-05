Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNK. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Cinemark Stock Down 2.0 %

CNK stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,300 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,761,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 550,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

