Cigna (NYSE:CI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cigna updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.60- EPS and its FY23 guidance to at least $24.60 EPS.
Cigna Stock Down 3.0 %
CI stock traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.59. 2,842,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,514. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Cigna Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.
In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cigna
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $92,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
