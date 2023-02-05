Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 56.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $203,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

