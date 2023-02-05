China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 45.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

