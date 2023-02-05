Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.45. 8,404,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,122,678. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.84.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,792 shares of company stock valued at $37,105,757 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

