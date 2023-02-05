Channing Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,067,000 after buying an additional 85,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $440.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $367.00 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

