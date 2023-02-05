Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 16,518 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,518 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,672,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after buying an additional 109,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,038,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Shares of CNC opened at $71.01 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

