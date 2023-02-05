Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 12,192 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after buying an additional 198,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after buying an additional 727,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,810,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,009,000 after buying an additional 92,904 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

