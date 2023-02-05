Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $129.45 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.79. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.05.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

