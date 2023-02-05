Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.68 billion and $211.73 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $7.24 or 0.00031022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

