Chain Trading 7% Lower This Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $235.45 million and $5.14 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00425615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.38 or 0.29030266 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00421006 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

